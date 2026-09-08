AIADMK announces dates for receiving and submitting applications to contest by elections

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced the dates for the party members to receive and submit applications to contest the upcoming Assembly byelections on behalf of the party.
According to the announcement, AIADMK members interested to contest in the by-elections can collect the application forms from the party headquarters from Tuesday until September 10.
The announcement comes after six AIADMK MLAs who won in the recent Assembly election resigned from their posts and joined TVK.
They are Maragatham Kumaravel of Madurantakam,
Jayakumar of Perundurai, Sathyabama of Dharapuram, Isakki Subbaiah Ambasamudram, C. Vijayabaskar Viralimalai and M.R. Vijayabaskar of Karur.
Following their resignations, seven Assembly constituencies, including Tiruchirappalli East - the second seat contested by CM Joseph Vijay and won -, became vacant.
Election Commission on Monday announced that by elections will be held on October 6 in Dharapuram and Madurantakam.
Against this backdrop, Palaniswami has asked AIADAMK members who wish to contest the by election to apply. The filled in applications should be submitted at the AIADMK headquarters by 6 PM on September 10.
The party has asked applicants to pay the application fee and provide all the required details while submitting their forms.