Agri worker kills two in Tiruchy, surrenders

TIRUCHY: An agriculture coolie murdered two persons in two different locations and surrendered before the police in Tiruchy on Monday.

It is said, Balachandran (64) from Valavanthi village near Musiri in Tiruchy had an extramarital affair with M Geetha (44), from Antharapatti in Musiri. Geetha stopped talking to Balachandran for the past few days despite his attempts to contact her.

On Monday, the frustrated Balachandran went to Geetha’s house with an aruval picked up a quarrel with her, and attacked her. Geetha sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Musiri GH but she died despite treatment.

Meanwhile, Balachandran who fled by two-wheeler, found Ramesh (55) at Jambunathapuram near Musiri having tea and attacked him in which Ramesh died on the spot. Subsequently, he surrendered before Jambunathapuram police.

Upon interrogation, Balachandran told the police that, after murdering Geetha, he was proceeding to the police station to surrender. Since Geetha died, Balachandran thought that he must be behind bars by all means for the murder case and so when he saw Ramesh with whom he had a previous enmity, he murdered him as the punishment for both crimes would ultimately land him in jail.