Agniveer dies suring training: Mortal remains cremated with full State honours

THOOTHUKUDI: The mortal remains of Agniveer Komburaja, 21, who died during training in Bengaluru, were cremated with full State honours at his native village of Nagampatti near Ottapidaram in Thoothukudi district on Monday.
Komburaja collapsed and fainted while undergoing training at the Madras Engineer Group Centre in Bengaluru on October 3. Though fellow recruits rushed him to a nearby hospital, doctors declared him dead.
Komburaja, the only son of Veeralakshmi, had cleared the Agnipath recruitment examination conducted by the Indian Army while pursuing his third year of engineering. He had been undergoing training at the Madras Engineer Group Centre in Bengaluru since June 26, 2026.
After doctors declared Komburaja dead, Army officials arranged for a post-mortem examination at a government hospital in Bengaluru. His body was subsequently transported by ambulance to his native village and brought to his residence on Monday.
Unable to bear the loss, his mother Veeralakshmi broke down in grief, saying, “My husband died without even seeing the face of our son. After his death, I chose not to remarry and lived only for my son. Now, my only son has also left me.”
Her emotional outburst left villagers present in tears. After the completion of the final rites at his residence, the body was taken to the cremation ground, where Army personnel placed a wreath and paid their respects.
Villathikulam DMK MLA GV Markandeyan, Kayathar Tahsildar Appanaraj, revenue officials and residents also paid floral tributes to Komburaja. His mortal remains were subsequently cremated with State honours.