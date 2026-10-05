Agniveer dies suring training: Mortal remains cremated with full State honours

Komburaja collapsed and fainted while undergoing training at the Madras Engineer Group Centre in Bengaluru on October 3. Though fellow recruits rushed him to a nearby hospital, doctors declared him dead.

Komburaja, the only son of Veeralakshmi, had cleared the Agnipath recruitment examination conducted by the Indian Army while pursuing his third year of engineering. He had been undergoing training at the Madras Engineer Group Centre in Bengaluru since June 26, 2026.

After doctors declared Komburaja dead, Army officials arranged for a post-mortem examination at a government hospital in Bengaluru. His body was subsequently transported by ambulance to his native village and brought to his residence on Monday.