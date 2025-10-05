After tree, cattle, Seeman shifts focus to marine conference

MADURAI: NTK chief Seeman, along with some of his party cadre and fishermen, sailed the open sea in a fibre boat off Amali Nagar, a coastal hamlet near Tiruchendur of Thoothukudi district, on Saturday, to set off his fresh political campaign after his stint with cattle and trees in the recent past.

After returning to shore, Seeman said the NTK plans to organise a conference in the name of ‘Kadal Amma’ to raise awareness about the benefits of the sea, the significance of marine conservation, and the need to safeguard the livelihoods of fishermen. He warned of the serious consequences of overexposing seawater to industrial effluents and other wastes.

If the legitimate concern of marine pollution is not addressed, then it will lead to calamitous consequences in the coming days, he warned. Citing these, he said the sea is regarded as our ‘mother’ and hence, the NTK would highlight its importance in the conference, which is yet to be scheduled.

He also highlighted fishermen's issues, including sea erosion because of a coal jetty functional at sea close to the thermal power plant at Udangudi in the Thoothukudi district. The fishermen staged a series of protests against the functioning of the coal jetty, but in vain, Seeman said. Many fishermen feared losing the kerosene subsidy if they continued to protest, he added.

On the deadly stampede at Karur during the TVK rally on September 27, Seeman said TVK chief Vijay should take responsibility for the stampede instead of shifting the blame to the government. Further, he advised Vijay to organise any such rally in an open ground to avoid such occurrences. Like abroad, a fixed timing system should be in place, he said.