After Tiruchendur visit, Vijay to head to this temple next

CHENNAI: After offering prayers at the Tiruchendur Murugan temple on Tuesday (April 28), actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay is set to visit the Shirdi Sai Baba temple in Maharashtra on May 3, a day ahead of the Assembly election results, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Vijay visited Tiruchendur early in the morning and participated in the Viswaroopa darshan. He was also presented with a vel and a shawl. TVK general secretary N Anand and The Route's Jagadish Palanisamy were present.
The visit comes days after polling concluded in Tamil Nadu, drawing attention from supporters and the public.
This is not Vijay's first visit to Shirdi. He had earlier offered prayers there during the release of his film The G.O.A.T and ahead of TVK’s first conference.
Meanwhile, the Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a fresh petition seeking an Election Commission inquiry into Vijay’s declared assets. The bench, led by Chief Justice S A Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, noted that similar pleas had already been dismissed and rejected the petition.