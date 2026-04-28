TVK chief Vijay visits Tiruchendur temple

TUTICORIN: TVK chief Vijay visited the renowned Subramanya Swamy temple in Tiruchendur on Tuesday.
Also known as Tiruchendur Murugan temple, the shrine is the second among the six sacred abodes (Arupadai Veedu) of Lord Subrahmanya in Tamil Nadu.
The actor-politician was accorded Poorna Kumbha temple honours upon his arrival at the shrine from Chennai. He was presented with a Vel -- a spear, a weapon adorning Lord Subramanya -- and a shawl.
Inspite of his early morning visit, a large number of his fans had gathered near the temple for a glimpse of the actor.
Vijay, the founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, participated in the Viswaroopa darshan and offered his prayers.
A source in the TVK said Vijay prayed for the victory of his party in the Assembly election held on April 23 in the state. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.
Vijay was accompanied by TVK general secretary 'Bussy' Anand, and other leaders.