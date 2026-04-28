TVK chief Vijay visits Tiruchendur temple

Also known as Tiruchendur Murugan temple, the shrine is the second among the six sacred abodes (Arupadai Veedu) of Lord Subrahmanya in Tamil Nadu.

The actor-politician was accorded Poorna Kumbha temple honours upon his arrival at the shrine from Chennai. He was presented with a Vel -- a spear, a weapon adorning Lord Subramanya -- and a shawl.