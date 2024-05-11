After Savukku Shankar, now Red Pix editor Felix Gerald arrested for YouTuber's comments against women cops

TIRUCHY: A special team from Tiruchy arrested Red Pix YouTube channel editor and CEO Felix Jerald in Delhi late on Friday night. He will be brought to Tiruchy after producing him before a court in the national capital to obtain a transit warrant. Meanwhile, the Coimbatore police have also sought his custody.

Based on the complaint against the YouTuber Savukku Shankar by the Musiri DSP Yasmin for his derogatory and offensive statements against women police personnel, the Tiruchy police registered a case against him, Red Pix YouTube channel and its editor and CEO Felix Jerald for airing the interview to allegedly malign the reputation of women police officials in Tamil Nadu.

While Shankar was already arrested by the Coimbatore police in connection with this case, Tiruchy SP V Varun Kumar formed a special team to nab Felix Jerald. The anticipatory bail applied by Felix was rejected by Madras High Court, which observed that YouTube channels were a threat to public harmony and directed a necessary action against such YouTube channels.

Meanwhile, the Tiruchy police received information that Felix was in Delhi to meet the chairman of the Press Council of India and submit a petition. Subsequently, the special team camping in Delhi arrested him around 11.30 pm on Friday.

Police sources said that they would produce him before the court to obtain a transit warrant and bring him back to Tiruchy by Saturday night.

Meanwhile, sources said that the Coimbatore police have sought the custody of Felix for three days.

