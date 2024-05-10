Savukku Shankar booked on charges of fabricating Kilambakkam bus terminus documents

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police (GCP) on Friday booked one more case against YouTuber Savukku Shankar based on a complaint by CMDA (Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority) for allegedly fabricating documents relating to Kilambakkam bus terminus and circulating them.

The cybercrime wing of the city polices Central Crime Branch (CCB) has filed a case under sections 466 (forgery), and 471 (using a forged document as genuine) of IPC among others.

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) had earlier approached the City police seeking action against two technical staff, claiming that they _leaked official information_ to the press in February.

In addition to two cases _ one based on a six-year-old complaint and another based on a recent one -, this is the third case against Shankar booked by city police. The first complaint was made by a woman journalist against Shankar six years ago for an alleged defamatory article he carried on his website against her.

The cybercrime wing of CCB registered a case under sections 294 (b) (obscenity), 354 D (stalking), 506 (i) (criminal intimidation), 509 (intention to insult the modesty of a woman) of IPC, and section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) act last Tuesday (May 7).

Further, one more case has been registered against Shankar and Felix Gerald, another YouTuber based on a complaint lodged by the founder and leader of Tamil Munnetra Padai, Veeralakshmi.

Meanwhile, Theni district Police conducted searches at Shankars residence and offices in the city in connection to the Ganja case slapped against him by the Palanichettipatti police in Theni district. Police broke open the lock in Shankar_s house in Madhuravoyal in the presence of revenue officials.

Shankar was produced before the Metropolitan Magistrate Courts, Egmore later in the day amidst heavy police security in the two cases filed by the cybercrime wing of the city police.