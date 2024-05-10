Savukku Shankar remanded in case accusing him of forging CMDA document

CHENNAI: Popular YouTuber Savukku Shankar was sent in judicial remand in yet another case, this time on a complaint lodged by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA). The Egmore Metropolitan Court remanded him till May 24.

The Chennai police’s cybercrime wing produced Shankar before N Kothandaraj, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Egmore, in three different cases. Recording his appearance, the magistrate issued judicial remand order on the case filed by CMDA till May 24.

The CMDA had lodged the complaint against Shankar alleging that he forged documents on the construction of the new bus terminus in Kilambakkam near Chennai and deliberately circulated it on social media to mislead the general public.

The cybercrime wing of city police’s Central Crime Branch (CCB) filed a case under IPC sections 466 (forgery of a record of a court of justice or of a registrar of births, etc.), 465 (punishment for forgery), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 474 (having possession of document described in section 466 or 467, knowing it to be forged and intending to use it as genuine) read with section 420 (cheating).

Similarly, Veeralakshmi, the founder of Thamizhaga Munnetra Padai, lodged a complaint against Shankar for made derogatory statements on women police personnel in an interview. The Chennai cybercrime also booked a case against Shankar in a complaint lodged by a women journalist six years ago.



The case was booked under sections 294(b), 354D, 506(i), 509 IPC and section 4 of TN Prevention of Harassment of Women Act.

Shankar was brought to Chennai from Coimbatore central prison, where he was detained in judicial custody in another case, and was produced before the Egmore Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at 7 on Friday.

After Shankar alleged that he was tortured by the prison authorities, the Coimbatore judicial magistrate directed the State government to provide medical assistance to the arrested YouTuber.