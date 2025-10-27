After failing thrice, man kill self on 4th attempt in Tiruvannamalai

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A 45-year-old worker from the Alliyandal village in Chengam taluk died after jumping off a railway flyover on Saturday, following several reported suicide attempts.

The deceased, identified as Lucas, had reportedly been under mental distress in recent months. According to police, he first tried to harm himself by slashing his throat at his home. Neighbours rushed him to the Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital, where he received about 15 stitches on his neck.

Police said that Lucas later walked out of the hospital and attempted to jump in front of a moving bus on the nearby bypass road. The bus driver managed to stop in time, preventing an accident. Shortly after, Lucas tried to throw himself in front of a lorry carrying glass panels but miraculously escaped as the driver applied the brakes on time, leading to a multi-vehicle collision.

Amid all this chaos, the labourer suddenly climbed the nearby railway flyover, even as bystanders watched, and jumped into a 20-foot-deep pit. He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.

(Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasrari, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102; Tele MANAS: 14416, or download Tele MANAS mobile app)