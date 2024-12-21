After drug seizure, 46 inmates including accused in Armstrong's murder case moved to other prisons

CHENNAI: Following the seizure of contraband from the sub-jail premises during a surprise check by the top brass of the prison and correctional services department ten days ago, all 46 inmates from the Poonamallee sub-jail including the accused in BSP President Armstrong's murder case have been shifted to various central prisons across the State.

ADGP of Prisons Maheshwar Dayal suspended as many as 11 prison staff including a deputy jailer after the seizure of five mobile phones, 20 grams of ganja, and cash from the prison cells.

Among the shifted inmates from the sub-jail was Aswathaman, a former youth congress leader. It is to be noted that he is one of the main accused in Armstrong's murder case.

The police sources said that about 15 accused in the Armstrong murder case were shifted to Puzhal prison last week while the remaining six were shifted on Friday. Three of them were shifted to Coimbatore Central Prison, two prisoners each from Cuddalore and Puzhal Central Prisons, and one prisoner was transferred to Vellore Central Prison.