After DMK, ex-ally AIADMK now hits out at Centre for ignoring Tamil Nadu in Budget

CHENNAI: The AIADMK executive committee hit out at the state and central governments for not living upto the aspiration of the people of Tamil Nadu. While it came down heavily on the BJP-led Central Government's union budget that has no new announcements for Tamil Nadu nor allocated funds for major projects, it lashed out at the DMK government for not fulfilling the poll promises and failing to maintain the law and order.

The executive committee heaped praise on the party's General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who chaired the meeting on Friday at party headquarters, for his “untiring efforts” and state-wide campaigns for the victory of the candidates of the party and its allies. It also gave clarion calls to the rank and files of the party to work hard to executive the election strategy devised by party leader Palaniswami to guarantee a massive victory in the assembly polls in 2026.

The committee strongly condemned its former ally BJP-led Central government for not allocating funds nor announcing new projects for Tamil Nadu. “No scheme has been announced in the budget for TN. This shows the Centre’s animosity towards TN. The step motherly treatment of the Centre towards the state is strongly condemnable,” said the resolution and continued that the Centre should not show such a biased approach. It should give paramount importance to the welfare of the people and development of the state and it should allocate adequate funds for the state.

It also demanded the Centre to cancel 18% GST for medical insurance and demanded the Centre to declare the deadly Wayanad landslide that claimed over 350 lives.

The Executive committee reserved six out of the nine resolutions to hit out at the DMK government and its policies. It came down heavily for hiking the power tariff, questioning the prevailing law and order situation, stalling the AIADMK government’s schemes due to political vendetta, failing to fulfill the poll promises and protect the rights of the TN people in inter-state water issues .