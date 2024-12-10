After dengue, Tamil Nadu records 2X surge in chikungunya cases

CHENNAI: After a surge in dengue and fever cases, it is chikungunya that is biting Tamil Nadu hard. The State has reported 512 cases of chikungunya until October this year, more than double the number of cases in 2023, when the State recorded 222 cases.

Chikungunya is caused by a virus transmitted to humans by the Aedes mosquito which is also responsible for the transmission of the dengue virus. With an increase in dengue cases across Tamil Nadu, the surge in chikungunya cases is also being attributed to the rise in the breeding grounds for the mosquito population.

As per the National Vector Borne Diseases Control Programme, Tamil Nadu witnessed more than 2,251 suspected cases of chikungunya this year until October. The number of chikungunya cases witnessed a decline after reporting 681 cases in 2019 during the pandemic. As many as 153 cases were reported in 2020; it further rose to 181 in 2022, and 222 to last year.

The officials from the State Health Department say that after the recent rains, there can be a slight increase in the cases of chikungunya in the coming weeks. However, there has been no outbreak of chikungunya reported in Tamil Nadu so far.

"Chikungunya cases have seen a rise each year and this year the numbers are highest among the last five years," said a senior official from the state health department.

"Several types of fever cases are being reported. Chikungunya is not as common as dengue. However, it needs proper treatment and should not be neglected. The prevention and control measures are being carried out against chikungunya in an integrated manner along with dengue control measures," the official added.

Year - Cases in TN

2020 - 224

2021 - 153

2022 - 181

2023 - 222

2024 (Until Oct) - 512