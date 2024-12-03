23,815 cases in Tamil Nadu so far, rains may help dengue spread wings

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has reported 23,815 dengue cases this year, with a significant surge of 4,144 cases in November alone. According to state health department officials, the recent rains may cause a spike in dengue cases in the coming weeks and the public must implement preventive and control measures.

The daily count of dengue cases ranges from 120 to 150 currently, which surges to 180 on certain days.

The State witnessed a steady rise in dengue cases starting from July, with 2,766 cases, followed by 3,994 in August, 4,347 in September, 3,662 in October, and 4,144 in November.

The state health department has been working to control the spread of dengue, but the recent rains have added to the breeding grounds for mosquitoes. "The dengue cases can surge further in a week after the recent rains. It is important for the public to stay cautious and practice safety measures," said Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr TS Selvavinayagam.

As many as 9,121 dengue cases were reported in 2023, and 12 people succumbed, as per the National Vector Borne Diseases Control Programme. However, the number of deaths due to dengue remains low comparatively despite the spike in cases.

Senior officials from the state health department said the medical camps have proved beneficial in reducing mortality as the fever cases are identified early and referred for further diagnostic tests and tertiary care.

"In most cases of dengue deaths, delay in seeking medical care has been a concern. If the fever continues for two days or more, it is important to undertake diagnostic investigations," said a senior health official.

"The teams of domestic breeding checkers and fogging personnel are working to keep dengue in check. Since dengue cases usually see a rise until January, it is advised to ensure that mosquito breeding sites are cleared for the next two months," added the official.
















