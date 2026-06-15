After C Ve Shanmugam, Vijayabaskar criticises AIADMK general secretary EPS's 'dictatorial' leadership

The attack follows CVe Shanmugam's tirade against the party chief, raising questions whether a fresh revolt is brewing against Palaniswami.

In a social media post, Vijayabaskar, without naming Palaniswami, said the party leadership was treating cadres who raised questions as though they had committed a crime.

"This dictatorial approach is not the path to success," he said, in remarks widely seen as aimed at the party's top leadership.

Taking a veiled swipe at the leadership's response to internal criticism, he said history remembers leaders for the number of cadres they brought into a party and nurtured, rather than for the number they removed or the battles they won.