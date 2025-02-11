After a surge last year, number of dengue cases dips in TN

CHENNAI: Dengue remains under control in the State, after a significant surge in the last few months. Hospitals also claim that vector-borne diseases are expected to reduce since rainfall has stopped and maximum temperature has increased.

Tamil Nadu recorded 26,740 cases of dengue in 2024 and 13 fatalities. Officials of the State Health Department said that the surge was due to sporadic rains in TN, but now, dengue cases are rare.

The State recorded 1,606 cases in January and 1,338 cases in February last year. Government hospitals in the city that used to report about 4-5 cases a week two months ago, are seeing the same number, or less, in a month. Dr S Chandrashekhar, HoD-General Medicine, Stanley Government Medical College Hospital said, “Dengue cases usually start declining by March-April every year. The number of vector-borne diseases, including dengue, will decrease now that the rainfall has stopped. As the weather becomes drier and warmer, the outbreaks reduce too.”

According to the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC), dengue outbreaks are high in various states across India, especially in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. But, the monthly cases have also seen a decline at Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital, and Royapettah GH.

“There are a few cases that have been reported once or twice in a fortnight but the severity remains low. There are only sporadic cases,” said a doctor at the KMC. Senior officials from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine also concurred, and stated that “the numbers have reduced significantly and will reduce further in the coming months”.