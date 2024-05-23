After 21 extensions in 20 months, NHAI cancels Ranipet-AP border six-lane work tender

CHENNAI: After extending dates for opening the bids as many as 21 times in the past 20 months, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to cancel the tender to widen the 28-km-long Ranipet to the Andhra Pradesh border stretch of NH 40, also known as Old Madras Road. The plan was to make it a six-lane road from the narrow two-lane that it is now.



The tender was issued in September 2022, but the opening of the bids was postponed 21 times. Now, as per the latest corrigendum issued by the national authority, the bidding process has been annulled.

The Rs 980-crore project seeks to widen two-lane roads into a six-lane highway under Phase III of the National Highways Development Project (NHDP). The section connects Ranipet, Chittoor, Bengaluru, Kadapa, and Kurnool.

Speaking to DT Next, NHAI officials said the work of six-laning of Tamil Nadu/Andhra Pradesh border – Ranipet section (28 km) is included under the Bharatmala Project.

“The bids were invited in advance so that the bidders are acquainted with the prospective projects in bidding. However, bids can be received only after approval of the project, which led to the delay in opening of the tender,” said an official, adding that a fresh tender would be called after getting the necessary approval.

For those travelling to Bengaluru, the Chennai-Bengaluru High Road via Hosur is the most preferred route, as it is mostly six-lane except for some stretches where it is four-lane. Compared to its total distance of 346 km, the Old Madras Road via Ranipet and Chittoor is shorter at 333 km. However, it is not preferred by most motorists because of the more cumbersome drive due to the two-lane stretch from Ranipet to Andhra Pradesh border.

The under-construction, 258-km-long Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway begins at Hoskote on Old Madras Road and ends at Sriperumbudur on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway.