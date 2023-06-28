ADW teachers raise concerns regarding transfers in the dept

CHENNAI: The Adi Dravidar Welfare (ADW) Department has recently directed to hold general transfers for teachers in the department. This has, however, raised questions as to why the department began the teachers' transfer counseling before officially announcing the same.

Additionally, ADW teachers and members of various associations have also alleged that proper protocols for the transfers are not followed.

With the start of the new academic year, the Director of the ADW Department has ordered to spend Rs 1.47 lakh for conducting general transfers for the academic year 2023-2024.

M Shankara Sabapathi, State president of TN government Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Teachers' Association said, "Even before officially announcing the transfers for ADW teachers, the department has already begun the transfers for at least 25 posts. This is against the very guidelines the department insists to follow while conducting transfers."

Some of the posts already transferred are; headmasters posts in high and elementary ADW schools, postgraduate teachers posts, and transfer of posts from ADW wardens to teachers in schools.

Besides holding the transfers beforehand, the association members allege that the department has also taken away the responsibility for transfers from ADW officers in each district.

"Usually it is the responsibility of ADW officers of Deputy Director (Education) within the department to hold transfers. But, unfortunately, the long followed practice is being changed and the ADW director's office has been conducting transfers and signing orders," added Sabapathi.

Meanwhile, another ADW teacher also pointed out that the previous year the transfers were conducted by an ADW Department staff in Chennai who had no authority to perform the duty.

"The staff conducted transfers with the support of a senior official, which led to various kinds of violations, including paying bribes for transfers. But, after an arrest of a Trichy ADW staff by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in 2022, the staff was suspended," noted the teachers.