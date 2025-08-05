Advocate sexually harasses woman at Elliots beach; held

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man has been arrested by the Sastri Nagar police for allegedly sexually harassing a woman at Besant Nagar on Sunday night.

The accused, identified as K Sai Giridharan of Salem, is a practising advocate at the Madras High Court and was living at Velachery.

On Sunday night, Sai went to the Elliots beach at Besant Nagar along with his friends when the incident happened. He was in an inebriated state during the incident, police said.

Police sources said that the advocate intentionally fell on a 25-year-old woman, who had come with another group. When the woman questioned him about his behaviour, he made fun of her, after which the woman filed a police complaint.

After investigations, the police arrested the man and remanded him in judicial custody.