Advisory issued to Collectors after Meteorological Department alert

CHENNAI: The State government on Sunday issued an advisory to Collectors in the southern districts, urging them to initiate urgent precautionary measures following a heavy rainfall alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The alert is due to an intense upper-air cyclonic circulation persisting over the southwest Bay of Bengal, near southern Sri Lanka.

According to the weather forecast, widespread rainfall is expected across Tamil Nadu today, with extremely heavy downpours likely in Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts. In addition, districts including Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Madurai, Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram are expected to receive moderate to heavy showers.

In response to the severe rainfall warning, the State government has instructed the respective district authorities to activate disaster management protocols, strengthen field surveillance, and ensure the readiness of essential services such as power, medical support, and drainage systems.

As a precautionary deployment, two specialised teams of the Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force have been stationed in Thoothukudi district, while one team has been positioned in Tirunelveli for rescue and relief readiness. Meanwhile, the State Emergency Operations Centre is continuously monitoring the evolving weather situation and coordinating with ground-level agencies.

Residents in vulnerable and low-lying areas have been advised to stay alert, avoid unnecessary travel and follow official updates.