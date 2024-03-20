Advertise criminal cases of candidates, says CEO Sahoo

CHENNAI: Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo has instructed candidates, who are contesting in the Lok Sabha elections, to publish declarations about their criminal cases pending against them as well as details of past convictions.



In a release Sahoo, said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has given directions based on a judgement of Supreme Court to be followed by candidates at elections to Lok Sabha and state assemblies, who have criminal cases against them, either pending cases or cases of conviction in the past.

"The candidates shall publish a declaration for wide publicity in the newspapers and in TV channels. Declaration is to be published at least on three different dates from the day following the last date for withdrawals of candidatures and up to 48 hours before ending with the hour fixed for conclusion of poll, " the release added.

Also, direction has been issued to political parties (recognized parties and registered unrecognized parties) which set up candidates with criminal cases to publish declarations giving details of cases on their website as well as in TV channels and newspapers.