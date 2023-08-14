Adopt scientific ways to handle plastic waste, TNPCB tells Aavin

CHENNAI: Noting that the plastic waste inside the Aavin unit is not handled properly, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has directed the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited in Madhavaram Milk Colony to follow scientific methods to avoid dispersion.

The instruction was given based on an inspection conducted by the TNPCB a few weeks ago based on a direction from the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Apart from emphasising scientific methods and a closed shed to avoid the dispersion of plastic, Aavin has been instructed to remove the accumulated plastic waste immediately and dispose of the plastic waste regularly to avoid further accumulation.

Apart from giving directions, the pollution control board has sought Aavin to submit an action plan to properly handle plastic waste and to store it in a closed shed. The milk distributor has also been asked to submit details of the plastic waste collector (contractor) for the past three years with consent orders and plastic waste registration. Aavin should also share details of plastic material suppliers such as milk packets, ice cream containers, pet bottlers, craters and others with consent order and EPR (extended producers’ responsibility) details.

During the inspection, the TNPCB found that broken tubs are generated as plastic waste after damage. “Milk powder and butter are covered by the plastic primary packaging material and packed in SMP poly laminated paper bags. These plastic packaging wastes such as butter cartons and SMP poly laminated paper bags are generated after the use of milk powder and butter,” the inspection report said.

The report added that damaged plastic containers such as ice cream containers, and pet bottles used for storage of buttermilk generate plastic waste. “Altogether, a total of 150 MT (Metric Tonnes) of plastic waste was stored in four locations in open space,” the report added.