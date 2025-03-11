Adopt resolution against Centre for withholding funds: PKPI to School Management Committee

CHENNAI: The respective School Management Committee (SMC) associated with Tamil Nadu schools and grama sabhas should adopt resolutions on the union government withholding Rs 2,152 crore under the Samagra Shiksha (SS) scheme, urged the Palli Kalvi Pathukappu Iyakkam’ (PKPI), an association for the welfare of school education in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

In a letter to the Minister of School Education Department Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and to the officials of Department of Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, the PKPI members have urged to adopt ways to procure pending funds from the union government under SS scheme.

Speaking to DT Next, Vasanthi Devi, president, PKPI said, “The issue of withholding funds is not just pertained to the government or to the administration of the school education department, instead it is an issue that affects every student and schools. Hence, all SMCs and grama sabha should adopt resolutions against withholding of SS funds to TN.”

Vasanthi says such a move is imperative as the issue affects the public of the state and those affected must react.

“The Union government refusing funds is an injustice to the people of the state and its children. Hence, all should demand for the release of funds, not just policy makers,” read PKPI letter.

In a letter to the education department, PKPI has requested all SMCs to adopt resolutions during its meeting in the school and gram sabha should pass these resolutions. And, this should be proactively done and the resolution must be passed in the upcoming gram sabha meeting on March 22, the member stressed.

Also, the officials of the Rural Development Department must ensure smooth functioning of the same, added PKPI.

PKPI is an association that commenced in 2017 with the cooperation of educators, social activists and teachers, working in Puducherry and all districts in Tamil Nadu.