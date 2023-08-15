Admission to PG courses in TN govt Arts and Science colleges begins

CHENNAI: As the admissions for Under Graduate (UG) in the government Arts and Science colleges across Tamil Nadu was over, applications will be received for various Post Graduate (PG) coures offered by the institutions.

The students will have the facility to register their admissions forms through online. A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that students could upload their applications at www.tngasa.in and at www.tngasa.org.

Stating that through the portal, students could exercise various choices of courses in government colleges in a single registration. "This portal has enabled hassle-free easy access to students even through their smartphones' ', he added.

He said that if the students do not have the internet facility, they could approach admission facilitation centres, which was setup in all the districts, to fill the application forms.

Stating that at present there are about 170 government and 160 government aided Arts and Science colleges functioning offering various PG courses, the official said.

The last date to register the application forms will be on August 22.

Pointing out that general category students have to pay Rs 58 for the application form and Rs 2 for registration process, he said that SC and ST students could get a free application form and only thing is they need to pay Rs 2 for registration procedure.

The official said the payment could be paid through debit or credit card besides banking/UPI, the students, who could not pay online, could pay through demand draft and send through the post or submit directly to the Directorate of Technical Education, Chennai - 15.