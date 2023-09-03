Aditya’s Tenkasi connect in maiden solar mission

SRIHARIKOTA: Aditya L1’s flight towards the Sun on Saturday is the culmination of hard work of number of people under Project Director Nigar Shaji.

With 35 years of service in ISRO, Shaji has made illustrious contributions to the Indian Remote Sensing, communication and interplanetary satellite programmes at various responsibilities, sources in the space agency said.

She hails from Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi and joins a list of illustrious names from the State -- Mayilsamy Annadurai, M Vanitha and P Veeramuthuvel, who have helmed the country’s three lunar missions so far. Shaji joined ISRO Satellite Centre in 1987.

She was also the Associate Project Director of Resourcesat-2A, which is the Indian Remote Sensing Satellite for National Resource Monitoring and management.

She acquired her BE in electronics and communication from Madurai Kamaraj University and did her masters in Electronics from BIT Ranchi. She was also Head of Satellite telemetry centre in ISRO, Bengaluru.