Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister slams Edappadi's claims on student hostels upkeep

CHENNAI: State Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister Kayalvizhi Selvaraj has countered the allegations of poor food being served in Dalit hostels run by the ministry, saying that the DMK has allocated enough funds and attention, in a rebuttal to the Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The government under Chief Minister MK Stalin has made concerted efforts for the development of Adi Dravidar students' hostels and for their educational progress, unlike claims made by the AIADMK leader, the minister said.

Pointing out that as many as 98,909 students were staying in the 1,331 Adi Dravidar Department-run students' hostels, the minister said that only Rs 6 crore was annually allocated for maintenance/repair of the hostels in the past, but after the current government was formed, Rs 35 crore was allocated and work undertaken in 366 hostels. An additional Rs 25 crore was earmarked for special maintenance/repair work.

A simple visit to these hostels would demonstrate that the maintenance work undertaken in the incumbent regime was better than that of the previous AIADMK regime, Kayalvizhi said in a statement.

She also went on to argue that the quality of food served in the hostels could be verified even by the student beneficiaries using an app exclusively designed for the purpose.

Installation of CCTVs and biometric systems in the 1,331 hostels to verify the student count was underway, she said, adding that the project cost Rs 25 crore.

Criticising Edappadi Palaniswami, the minister said his baseless statement which was lacking in evidence was issued to divert attention. Concerted efforts were being made for the development of Adi Dravidar students’ hostels and for the educational progress and to unearth the skills of the students, she added.

Stating that Rs 100 crore was allocated for hostels' maintenance/repair for the first time in the history of the department and the works would soon be started with the assistance of TAHDCO in 520 identified hostels, Kayalvizhi Selvaraj said.

She also countered Palaniswami over the quality of food being distributed to the students of the 19 hostels in Chennai. “Two centralised kitchens are functioning. Food is being supplied daily to the Adi Dravidar Welfare Hostel in Mylapore,” the minister added.