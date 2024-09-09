Edappadi: Serving poor, inadequate food at Dalit hostels DMK’s social justice

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday hit out at the DMK government over poor upkeep of the Adi Dravidar Department-run students' hostel in Mylapore and charged that the food served to the students is inadequate, apart from being poor in quality.

The 100 students accommodated in the hostel in Saidapet are left to go half stomach as the quantity of food served is inadequate, the AIADMK general secretary said. “Students suffer a double-whammy as the food is of substandard quality,” he added.

On the day of cooking chicken or mutton curry, as per the menu, the food served to the students is sufficient only for 30 to 40 students as against the total strength of 100, the Leader of Opposition alleged. “Many of the students are forced to sleep hungry,” said Palaniswami in a statement citing a news report.

“This is the poor state of affairs despite the DMK government’s tall claims of social justice,” Palaniswamy said. The announcement made by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department of serving food to 99,000 school and college students accommodated in 1,331 hostels across the state, remains on paper as students suffer on the ground, the former CM said. The department has also been distributing self-care kits worth Rs 100 and Rs 150 for school and college students respectively.

Palaniswami pointed out that students staying in one such hostel in Mylapore are forced to live with broken-door toilets. “Miscreants are using the hostel space as an open bar during the night hours. The water tanks remain uncleaned for several years,” he said and demanded the government to address the issues flagged by the students at the earliest.

He also demanded the government form a committee to review the functioning of the hostels across the state and ensure hygiene and necessary facilities in every hostel.