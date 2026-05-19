Adi Dravidar panel seeks report on Coimbatore boy murder by June 15

COIMBATORE: The Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Commission has issued a notice seeking an explanation from the police in connection with the murder of a minor boy by his two friends in Coimbatore.
The Commission has taken suo-motu cognisance of the case and directed the Assistant Commissioner of the Singanallur police jurisdiction to submit a detailed report on the incident by June 15.
The deceased, B Rithish, son of Bharathiraja, a cleanliness worker from Irugur Colony, had gone fishing in a canal on May 15 along with two friends, students of Classes 10 and 8 at a government school.
According to the police, a quarrel broke out among the boys during the outing. In the altercation, the Class 10 student allegedly attacked Rithish with a glass bottle on the head. When he collapsed, he was further struck with a stone, resulting in his death on the spot.
After the incident, the two accused minors attempted to mislead police by claiming that Rithish had been abducted by a stranger. However, investigations led to their arrest, and both were subsequently lodged in a juvenile observation home.
The case has triggered widespread shock, prompting the Commission to intervene. The Commission member S Selvakumar said the police have been instructed to examine the motive behind the murder and the circumstances that led to the altercation among the students.
He added that a comprehensive investigation report must be submitted by June 15, after which further action will be taken based on the findings.