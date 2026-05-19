Adi Dravidar panel seeks report on Coimbatore boy murder by June 15

The Commission has taken suo-motu cognisance of the case and directed the Assistant Commissioner of the Singanallur police jurisdiction to submit a detailed report on the incident by June 15.

The deceased, B Rithish, son of Bharathiraja, a cleanliness worker from Irugur Colony, had gone fishing in a canal on May 15 along with two friends, students of Classes 10 and 8 at a government school.