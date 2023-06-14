Adhesive used to stop leaking teat of cow at shandy market in Poigai

VELLORE: Farmers who came to the weekly livestock shandy market at Poigai, 8 kilometres from Vellore on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway were shocked when they found a man was trying to stop the continuous flow of milk from a cow by fixing the udder with fevikwik, an adhesive, on Tuesday. On asked Government Vet Dr Ravi Shankar said, “leaking teats was a medical condition due to nutrition deficiency. Using fevikwik was not right to block the leakage totally as the adhesive is hard to be removed.” However, farmer sources in the shandy said that owners who wanted to sell their cows bring them with bloated udders to impress buyers. “In villages, the usual practice to stop leaking teats was to place a small neem stick in the leak point or they would sometimes wax matches. When the wax melted due to the heat in the udder it would expand and stop the milk flow,” they added.