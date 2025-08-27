Address quality concerns before expanding scheme: Nainar

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Tuesday criticised the State government’s expansion of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, stating that increasing its coverage without addressing quality concerns would not benefit students.

Reacting to the launch, Nagenthran said in a social media post, “I congratulate the Chief Minister for expanding the breakfast scheme, which is part of the National Education Policy 2020. However, I wish to point out that a lizard was recently found in the food served at Dharapuram government school and at Poonayiruppu government primary school in Tiruvarur district.”

He said such incidents were not isolated and alleged that irregularities plagued the scheme. “The truth is that even the Great Wall of China is not enough to contain the problems in this breakfast programme. Are worms and lizards in children’s food achievement of the Dravidian model? Nutritious food should not become a wasted meal because it is brought from faraway kitchens,” he remarked.

Accusing the government of indifference towards students in government schools, the state unit BJP chief asked whether irregularities could be concealed through publicity campaigns.