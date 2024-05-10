Address long-term housing needs of fishers, says NGT to Tamil Nadu government

CHENNAI: The Southern Bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNCZMA) to address issues pertaining to long-term housing needs of coastal fisher communities while preparing Coastal Zone Management Plans (CZMP).

While hearing an application filed by S Palayam of Urur Kuppam in Chennai, the bench comprising justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati cited one of the guidelines for preparation of CZMP that says, States and Union territories shall prepare detailed plans for long term housing needs of coastal fisher communities in view of expansion and other needs, provisions of basic services including sanitation, safety, and disaster preparedness.

The petitioner sought a direction from the NGT to TNCZMA to prepare and publish detailed plans for long-term housing needs and other needs of the fishermen as per CRZ (Coastal Zone Regulation) Notification, 2019.

Issuing the direction to the Authority to follow the guidelines before the final CZMP notification, the Tribunal disposed of the petition.

It may be noted that the TNCZMA has prepared a draft CZMP for all the 14 coastal districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai and released it online.

Following the release of the draft plans, the Authority announced schedules for conducting public hearing meetings in respective districts.

However, fisher activists filed a petition against the move alleging that the draft plans are incomplete and prepared using erroneous data.

Hearing the petition, the NGT issued a stay against conducting the public hearing meetings and included at least specific omissions pointed out by the fishermen.

Meanwhile, the NGT has issued notices to Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and TNCZMA to file reports pertaining to redevelopment of beach fronts from Injambakkam to Akkarai, Kasimedu beach and Tiruvottiyur beach projects as the CMDA has not obtained approval from TNCZMA to carry out the project.

While processing the CMDA's application, TNCZMA has suggested the planning authority consider developing the beaches as blue flag beaches.