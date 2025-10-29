Additional stoppages for spl express trains from TN to Bihar

CHENNAI: Southern Railway announced additional stoppages for special trains operated from Tamil Nadu to Barauni (Bihar) at Brahmapur and Jajpur Keonjhar Road Stations (both stations in Odisha) from October 29 (Wednesday).

Train 06059 Madurai-Barauni Express Special from Madurai will stop at Brahmapur at 4 am. Train 06060 Barauni-Madurai Express Specials from Barauni will stop at Brahmapur at 9.13 pm from November 1. Train 06039 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Barauni express specials from Central station will stop at Brahmapur at 9.03 pm, and Jajpur Keonjhar Road at 2.02 am from November 2. Train 06040 Barauni-Dr MGR Chennai Central Express from Barauni will stop at Brahmapur at 7.03 pm, and Jajpur Keonjhar Road at 2.25 pm from November 5, said a SR press note.