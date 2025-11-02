Additional buses to be operated for Deepam festival at Tiruvannamalai Arunachaleswarar temple

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A review meeting on bus operations for the upcoming Karthigai Deepam festival at the Arunachaleswarar temple was held on Friday at the Tiruvannamalai Collectorate.

The meeting, chaired by District Collector Darpagaraj, was attended by general managers of all transport divisions. Officials said buses will be operated to Tiruvannamalai from Villupuram, SETC, Salem, Coimbatore, Kumbakonam, Madurai, and Tirunelveli transport divisions during the festival.

Based on last year’s turnout of over 6.55 lakh passengers, 20 per cent more buses will run this year, with 4,764 buses making 11,293 trips. Seventy mini-buses will also be operated locally. The Collector said, “Bus facilities should meet the needs of devotees arriving from other districts and states.

Temporary bus stands must have basic amenities like drinking water and toilets, and guidance boards and announcements should help devotees easily locate the Girivalam path and temple.”