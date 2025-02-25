Actress-politician Ranjana Nachiyaar resigns from BJP over language policy, regional discontent

CHENNAI: In a significant political move, Ranjana Nachiyaar, the BJP Art and Cultural Wing state secretary and an actress, announced her resignation from the party on Tuesday.

In her statement, she cited the imposition of the controversial three-language policy and the perceived neglect of Tamil Nadu by the BJP-led NDA government as the primary reasons for her departure.

Ranjana expressed her deep disillusionment with the BJP’s approach to regional issues, particularly the language policy.

“As a Tamil woman, I could not accept the imposition of the three-language policy, the growing hostility towards Dravidians, and the ongoing neglect of Tamil Nadu's needs and aspirations,” she said.

The actress-turned-politician, who had been associated with the BJP for over eight years, stressed that she had joined the party with a belief in its patriotic values, its devotion to nationalism, and its commitment to divinity.

“I joined this party thinking it was deeply patriotic and that it would work towards national unity while respecting the diverse cultures and languages of India. But the party’s increasingly ‘narrow approach’ to nationalism and its disregard for the distinct identity of Tamil Nadu made me question my place within it,” she added.

In her resignation letter, Nachiyaar elaborated on her concerns, stating that the BJP's centralising policies were eroding the unique cultural fabric of Tamil Nadu.

Highlighting her opposition to the imposition of Hindi and the three-language policy, Ranjana argued, “The imposition of three-language policy threatened the linguistic and cultural integrity of Tamil-speaking people. For me, the prosperity of Tamil Nadu is essential for the protection and progress of the entire nation. Unfortunately, the BJP's policies, which marginalise Tamil Nadu's voice, stand in stark contrast to this belief.”

Nachiyaar also emphasised her disappointment with the party’s treatment of women in politics, noting that while women’s political participation has been historically limited, the party had failed to nurture and empower women leaders.

Further, Ranjana declared that she is now embarking on a new political journey—one that would prioritise the welfare of women and uphold values of regional pride and social justice.

“I am stepping away from the BJP to chart my own course—a path where women’s progress, regional autonomy, and social justice take center stage. This is my new mission, and it is a revolutionary journey toward victory,” she affirmed.

Meanwhile, sources with Kamalalayam, TN BJP headquarters indicated that Ranjana Nachiyaar would soon join the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, in the presence of party president Vijay.