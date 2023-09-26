Actor Vishal submits asset details to court

CHENNAI: Actor Vishal Krishna submitted his bank account statements and details of his movable and immovable properties as directed by the Madras High Court in connection with a suit filed by Lyca Productions.

Senior counsel Arvindh Pandian submitted statements of six bank accounts and furnished the details of his properties before Justice PT Asha. Senior counsel V Raghavachari, appearing for Lyca, objected to the submission and alleged that the actor had not included details of all his assets as directed by the court, and cited a property in Anna Nagar that was not part of the affidavit.

Following this, the judge directed the production house to file a counter if they disagreed with Vishal’s affidavit, and posted the matter to September 29 for further hearing.

Vishal had taken Rs 21.29 crore as a loan from Anbu Chezhian of Gopuram Films. When he could not repay the amount, Lyca stepped in and paid off the loan. The deal was that Vishal would repay the entire amount, including an annual interest at 30 per cent. After the actor failed to meet the promise, Lyca approached the High Court.



While hearing the petition, the single judge directed Vishal to deposit Rs 15 crore. However, Vishal claimed that he did not have the resources to deposit such a big amount. Despite the direction by the court, he also failed to submit an affidavit disclosing all his assets.

On September 12, Justice Asha ordered Vishal to submit statements of his four bank account, and the movable and immovable assets owned by him and his family members. The actor failed to do this, and finally followed the direction after being warned by the court.

The judge also granted Vishal’s request to dispense with his personal appearance due to film commitments.