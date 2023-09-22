MHC warns actor Vishal for non compliance of order

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court came down heavily on actor Vishal Krishna for non compliance of the court order and warned the actor that it can initiate suo motu contempt for not submitting the bank statements on time.

“Don't think you are a big shot in the society, you are just another litigant before the court”, observed Justice P T Asha while hearing a civil suit against actor Vishal. “Don't allow your image to get into your head”, observed the judge in the open court, while the actor appeared before the court and tendered an apology for his non-appearance on September 19 as the court ordered.

Senior counsel Arvindh Pandian appeared for Vishal submitted that the bank statements and details of the movable and immovable asset documents have been uploaded through online.

The counsel also said that to get bank statements and other documents took unfortunately a long time, hence the documents which the court ordered to submit, could not be uploaded on time. Further the counsel submitted details of two bank accounts and asset documents owned by Vishal. As per the documents, the actor owns three cars and one bike, he is also paying the bank loan taken by his father, the counsel submitted.

However, the counsel for Lyca Production objected to the submission, said that some of his property details are not attached in this affidavit.

The judge warned the actor if his submissions are found wrong, serve actions will be taken. Further the judge ordered the actor to submit the full bank statements on Monday and adjourned the case. The judge also granted Vishal from dispense with appearance, since he requested to grant permission, since he is having pre scheduled shootings.

Vishal had taken a loan from Anbu Chezhian of Gopuram Films to the tune of Rs 21.29 crores when he remained unpaid the loan amount Lyca Productions stepped in and paid Anbu Chezhian on the promise that Vishal would repay the entire amount to Lyca with the interest at the rate of 30 percent per annum.

However, the amount remained unpaid, and Lyca had approached the High Court. While hearing the petition the single Judge directed Vishal to make a fixed deposit of Rs 15 crore to the credit of the civil suit.

However, Vishal contended before the court that he did not have the requisite resources to deposit Rs 15 crores. He also failed to submit the affidavit disclosing all his assets as the court ordered.

On September 12, Justice P T Asha ordered Vishal to submit his four bank statements with his and his family members movable, immovable asset details, which he failed to submit on date and tendered apology.