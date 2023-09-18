Actor Vijayalakshmi should apologise publicly for trying to defame me: Seeman

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief co-ordinator S Seeman said that Tamil actor Vijayalakshmi, who filed and withdrew her complaint against him, should apologise publicly for trying to defame him.

"I came willingly to investigate the case. I have explained the allegations levelled against me. The allegation has been levelled against me at the instigation of some people. They are doing this act because they can't accept my growth," he said.

He added, "They are associating with a woman to tarnish my name. I have been abused by these women for thirteen years. 'Eight times abortion' claimed by the actress is a joke. Those who work for welfare of the society shouldn't do this. Vijayalakshmi should tender a public apology for trying to defame me."

Seeman appeared with his wife today for questioning after the Valasaravakkam police had earlier issued summons in connection with the case. Seeman was questioned for more than one-and-a-half hours in connection with the case. Only five people, including advocate Ruben Shankar, were allowed to accompany him for the questioning.

On September 16, actor Vijayalakshmi withdrew her complaint at the Valasaravakkam police station in Chennai for the second time.

The actress after withdrawing her complaint said that it is her own decision and no one has forced her. She further added that she needed to accept Seeman was a “very powerful person” in Tamil Nadu. She also expressed her disappointment with the police and the ruling dispensation.

Recently on August 28, Vijayalakshmi had lodged a fresh complaint against Seeman alleging that Seeman had cheated her after having a relationship and promising to marry her..