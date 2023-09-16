Actor Vijayalakshmi withdraws complaint against NTK chief Seeman for 2nd time

CHENNAI: Actor Vijayalakshmi, who had made a flurry of allegations against Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief co-ordinator S Seeman on Friday withdrew her complaint for the second time.

"No one has forced me to come to this decision. It's my own. I feel I do not have the strength and support to fight this. I am moving to Bengaluru, " Vijayalakshmi told media persons.

In her address to the media, Vijayalakshmi also explained the withdrawal of support from Veeralakshmi of Tamilar Munnetra Padai who assisted Vijayalakshmi initially when she approached the city police commissioner's office, three weeks ago.

Valasaravakkam Police reopened the 2011 complaint filed by Vijayalakshmi, which she had then settled for a compromise.

Police had then issued summons to Seeman, but he did not appear before the police station for enquiry.

When questioned about withdrawing her complaint, Vijayalakshmi expressed her disappointment with the police and the ruling dispensation.

"At the end of the day, seems Seeman is most powerful in Tamil Nadu. I accept my defeat. I don't know about DMK and its police, but right now it seems Seeman is in full power," Vijayalakshmi told media persons outside Valasaravakkam police station.