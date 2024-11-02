Actor Vijay may go on Tamil Nadu tour from December 27

CHENNAI: After holding the first State conference of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam on October 27 in Vikravandi, actor and party president Vijay is all set to tour the districts from December. Reports also suggested that the next public meeting would be held in Tirunelveli.

According to a Maalai Malar report, Vijay is busy preparing the TVK to face the 2026 Assembly elections. Ahead of the polls, he has decided to appoint district secretaries and also reward the functionaries who performed well while organising the maiden conference. The report said 10 party cadre would be appointed as polling station in-charges for election work.

Once the district secretaries are appointed, Vijay would tour the districts from December 2, the report said, adding that it is likely to start from Coimbatore and end in Tirunelveli.

Vijay would reportedly spend two days in each district, during which he would hold discussions with secretaries on election plans and organising public meetings. He would also consult them on welfare programmes for each district.

Meanwhile, a vehicle with special amenities is being prepared for the actor-politician to crisscross Tamil Nadu, sources told the paper.