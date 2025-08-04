Actor Sivakarthikeyan's 'Major Mukund' image woven on Chennimalai handloom blanket

CHENNAI: A handloom blanket featuring actor Sivakarthikeyan’s character Major Mukund Varadarajan from the upcoming film “Amaran” has been woven by veteran weaver Appusamy from Chennimalai, Erode.

According to Maalaimalar, Chennimalai is known for its traditional handloom blankets, where portraits of icons like Mahatma Gandhi and cricketer MS Dhoni have also been woven in the past.

Continuing this legacy, Appusamy has now intricately woven the image of Sivakarthikeyan’s character from Amaran on a blanket, calling it a symbol of heritage.

This handcrafted blanket was presented to Sivakarthikeyan as a gift, on behalf of the Chennimalai Union Leadership Sivakarthikeyan Charity Movement.

Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, is a biopic on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan who died in the line of duty during a mission in Kashmir's Shopian area in 2014.