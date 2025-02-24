Actor Rajinikanth pays floral tributes to Jayalalithaa on her 77th birth anniversary

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth paid floral tributes to the portrait of former CM J Jayalalithaa on her 77th birth anniversary at her Poes Garden house.

Speaking to media persons after paying tribute, the actor said that this was his fourth visit to Jaya's Veda Nilayam Illam. "Deepa (the former CM's niece) and her husband invited me to participate in her (Jayalalithaa's) birth anniversary. I accepted the invite and came here to pay my respects to her," he said.

The actor further added, "Though she is no longer with us, her memories remain fresh in everyone's minds and thoughts."

Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam's supporter Pugazhenthi was also present on the occasion.