Tamil Nadu government to set up Olympic City in Chennai

The Olympic City will feature world-class sports arenas, advanced sports equipment and a High Performance Training Centre. It will also have facilities for sports medicine and sports development, besides accommodation for athletes and coaches, the announcement said.

The initiative is aimed at creating an integrated sports ecosystem to provide athletes with advanced training and support facilities. It is expected to help Tamil Nadu sportspersons win more medals at the Olympic Games and other international sporting events.

The government said the project would also help nurture talented athletes capable of winning Olympic medals and further strengthen Tamil Nadu's position in the international sporting arena.