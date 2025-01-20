Actor-politician Vijay vows support to farmers, alleges gain for DMK regime in Parandur project

CHENNAI: Actor-politician, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay on Monday vowed support to farmers opposed to the proposed airport at Parandur near here, and alleged some 'gain' for the ruling DMK dispensation in the project and asserted that people understood it.

Vijay, without directly naming the DMK, said while in opposition, the party opposed initiatives like the 8-lane expressway project in the state and asked why a similar stand was not taken in respect of the Parandur airport project. While in opposition the DMK supported the farmers, he said and asked whether it would oppose them after assuming power.

Addressing people from an open van at Podavur close to the project area in and around Parandur, which is near the industrial hub of Sriperumbudur about 40 km from here, the fledgling TVK's president said the DMK government opposed tungsten mining in Madurai and asked why it did not take similar stand on Parandur airport. He slammed the DMK regime as 'anti-people' for trying to bring a new airport by destroying 90 percent farmlands, waterbodies in the proposed project area.

Further, he alleged some 'gain' for ruling DMK dispensation in the proposed Parandur airport project, and said people understood it. Vowing support to farmers and the local people who are opposed to the Parandur airport project, Vijay said his party will not hesitate to take up legal fight against the initiative.

He said he was not against development or a new airport; but opposed it by destroying waterbodies and farmlands. People gathered in large numbers to welcome Vijay on the premises of a wedding resort at Podavur near Parandur.

Several farmers and children held bunches of paddy crop in their hands as they waited for Vijay to arrive, and one of them handed it over to him after he addressed the gathering. While people and fans waved at him from the roadsides, Vijay reciprocated from inside his camper van, and in a couple of places, the vehicle halted and the popular actor received flowers from well-wishers.

The TVK chief's visit comes against the background of strong criticism against him, especially in the social media, for not meeting the people and not organising or leading from the front any ground level activity of the party focused on key issues faced by the people.

After announcing the party formation in February 2024, he held a mega public meeting in October at Vikravandi. Vijay's very first direct public interaction, as chief of the newly founded TVK, is with people of a number of villages, opposed to Parandur.