Actor Parthiban moves Madras HC seeking law for 'No Caste, No Religion' certificates

In his writ petition, Parthiban sought directions to the state government to enact the necessary legislation and issue appropriate Government Orders (GOs), circulars and guidelines to enable the Revenue Department to issue such certificates.

During the hearing, the Madras High Court observed that a Division Bench had already directed the Tamil Nadu government to issue "No Caste, No Religion" certificates. The court further observed that the benefit should not be restricted to Parthiban alone but should be extended to society at large.