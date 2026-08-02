Actor Parthiban moves Madras HC seeking law for 'No Caste, No Religion' certificates

CHENNAI: Actor-director R Parthiban has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to enact a law enabling the issuance of certificates recognising individuals as belonging to "No Caste, No Religion."
In his writ petition, Parthiban sought directions to the state government to enact the necessary legislation and issue appropriate Government Orders (GOs), circulars and guidelines to enable the Revenue Department to issue such certificates.
During the hearing, the Madras High Court observed that a Division Bench had already directed the Tamil Nadu government to issue "No Caste, No Religion" certificates. The court further observed that the benefit should not be restricted to Parthiban alone but should be extended to society at large.
Parthiban submitted that he had earlier assured the court he would file a PIL after the formation of the new government. Accordingly, he has now sought specific directions to the state government to issue GOs instructing Revenue Department authorities to entertain applications seeking "No Caste, No Religion" certificates.
In his petition, Parthiban contended that the Tamil Nadu government has the legislative competence to enact a law authorising the Revenue Department to issue certificates declaring that a person belongs to "No Caste, No Religion." He argued that such legislation would neither conflict with existing laws nor encroach upon the legislative powers of the Union government.
He has prayed for directions to the respondents to enact the required legislation and issue appropriate GOs, circulars and directions to Revenue Department officials to facilitate the issuance of certificates stating that an applicant belongs to "No Caste, No Religion," along with any other orders the court may deem fit in the interest of justice.