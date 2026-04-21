Issue ‘no caste, no religion’ certificate to actor Parthiban: Madras HC

The actor had moved before the Madras High Court by filing a writ petition seeking the issuance of such a certificate, citing that he envisions a "caste-free society." He also described divisions due to caste, religion, and linguistic identity as being "detrimental to national unity."

As part of his appeal before the court, he submitted that he did not obtain any certificates other than his SSLC school-leaving certificate, and that he has no birth certificate indicating caste and religion, according to a Maalaimalar report.

Parthiban also questioned why the process of obtaining the certificate was so difficult. “If a common man wants this certificate, why should he go to court? It should be made easier,” he urged.