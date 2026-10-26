Actor Dhanush's welfare shift sparks political firestorm, TVK dismisses clout

CHENNAI: Speculation over national award-winning actor Dhanush's potential entry into Tamil Nadu politics has reached a feverish pitch following the rebranding of his fan association, triggering a fierce war of words with the ruling TVK downplaying the challenge and the Congress alleging a covert BJP plot codenamed "Operation D".
The political landscape intensified after Dhanush organised a massive women's wing meeting on the Chennai outskirts, drawing thousands of functionaries. Adding fuel to the fire, the actor gifted attendees silver traditional 'Kamatchi' lamps engraved with a lotus motif, a detail seized upon by political rivals.
The ruling TVK has stepped up its rhetoric to systematically dismiss the actor's potential electoral clout.
TVK general secretary Aadhav Arjuna took a direct jibe at the development, alleging that new political entrants are being backed and sent by high-level leadership in Delhi.
TVK leader N Marie Wilson firmly asserted that Dhanush can never be a true competitor to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
Finance Minister Wilson warned that relying on another film icon would only lead to public "disappointment" rather than serving as a genuine political turning point for the state, arguing that Chief Minister Vijay's movement stood uniquely positioned after decades of grassroots groundwork.
The political buzz has officially crossed over to other major camps, with TNCC chief B Manickam Tagore claiming that Dhanush's sudden organisational restructuring and sudden momentum are part of a covert BJP and RSS strategy dubbed "Operation D" or "Plan C".
Asked about the reports surrounding actor Dhanush's possible entry into politics, Tagore told reporters here, explicitly linking it to the BJP leadership in Delhi. "These are all ideologically leaning towards only one ideology, that is Amit Shah's ideology. Therefore, we feel that this new kind of party... anyone has the freedom to start a party."
He further stated that the BJP and RSS were executing a 'Plan C' / 'Operation D' to introduce a new actor into Tamil Nadu politics to create political turmoil and target specific vote banks after failing to launch a party with other film icons.
According to Tagore, the BJP having failed to establish a strong foothold in Tamil Nadu through past attempts with cinematic icons like Rajinikanth, is now attempting to prop up a popular, established star base to indirectly align with its ideology and expand its electoral footprint in the state.
While Dhanush maintained strict silence and refrained from making any overt political declarations at his recent fan meet, the swift, coordinated pushback from major political quarters indicates that his welfare movement's activities are already being viewed through a high-stakes electoral lens.
The meeting of Dhanush Narpani Iyakkam (Dhanush Welfare Movement) - formerly Dhanush Narpani Mandram - took place at a private college in Thoraipakkam, here on Sunday, with approximately 3,000 members in attendance. A 49-second highlight video of the event was released by Dhanush's team, showing Dhanush interacting with his women administrators, who greeted him with great enthusiasm.
The actor spent about four hours at the event taking photographs with the attendees. The backdrop of the stage featured images of Dhanush in attire and poses often associated with political leaders, such as wearing traditional Dhoti and shirts, and performing gestures like waving or folding hands in greeting. This has fueled speculation in political circles regarding whether he intends to launch a political party. The images appeared to mirror the branding often used by politicians once they officially launch a party.
Asked about his potential entry into politics while leaving the venue, Dhanush avoided a direct answer and instead offered Diwali greetings.
At a meeting here, Public Works and Sports Minister Aadhav Arjuna criticised the potential move, alleging that the BJP is actively "planting" new entrants into the state's political arena to challenge existing dynamics.
Addressing the trend of actors entering politics, implying that some are allegedly aligned with external influences from Delhi rather than focusing on local issues, he said the new political movement, led by his leader Vijay, is built on principles of secularism, social justice, and anti-corruption.
Dhanush's meeting was primarily a fan engagement session and the popular actor spent time taking individual photos and interacting with the attendees, and even sang songs from his films to entertain them.
The Dravidian majors too reacted to the development.
Senior DMK leader and former state minister S Regupathy said that in a democratic country, anyone has the right to enter politics and asked, "When Vijay can enter politics, why not Dhanush?"
He said the sharp pushback from TVK members indicated the ruling party is genuinely concerned about Dhanush's growing public traction.
AIADMK senior leader KT Rajendra Balaji invited Dhanush to join the party under the leadership of general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. The party would welcome him with open arms, he said highlighting the actor's popularity among the youth and his film history of giving a voice to underprivileged and oppressed communities.