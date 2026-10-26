Actor Dhanush's welfare shift sparks political firestorm, TVK dismisses clout

He further stated that the BJP and RSS were executing a 'Plan C' / 'Operation D' to introduce a new actor into Tamil Nadu politics to create political turmoil and target specific vote banks after failing to launch a party with other film icons.

According to Tagore, the BJP having failed to establish a strong foothold in Tamil Nadu through past attempts with cinematic icons like Rajinikanth, is now attempting to prop up a popular, established star base to indirectly align with its ideology and expand its electoral footprint in the state.

While Dhanush maintained strict silence and refrained from making any overt political declarations at his recent fan meet, the swift, coordinated pushback from major political quarters indicates that his welfare movement's activities are already being viewed through a high-stakes electoral lens.

The meeting of Dhanush Narpani Iyakkam (Dhanush Welfare Movement) - formerly Dhanush Narpani Mandram - took place at a private college in Thoraipakkam, here on Sunday, with approximately 3,000 members in attendance. A 49-second highlight video of the event was released by Dhanush's team, showing Dhanush interacting with his women administrators, who greeted him with great enthusiasm.

The actor spent about four hours at the event taking photographs with the attendees. The backdrop of the stage featured images of Dhanush in attire and poses often associated with political leaders, such as wearing traditional Dhoti and shirts, and performing gestures like waving or folding hands in greeting. This has fueled speculation in political circles regarding whether he intends to launch a political party. The images appeared to mirror the branding often used by politicians once they officially launch a party.