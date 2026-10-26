Emblem or sign? Lotus on silver lamps sparks political buzz around Dhanush’s political ambitions

CHENNAI: Silver lamps distributed to women functionaries at actor Dhanush’s meeting in the city on Sunday triggered political speculation over his reported political ambitions, prompting his Narpani Iyakkam to clarify that the lotus emblem on the gifts was merely the manufacturer’s mark and had no political significance.
The clarification came amid speculation that Dhanush could launch a political party named ‘Tamilaga Ezhuchi Kazhagam’ and allegations by Congress and other political critics that the BJP could be seeking to leverage his potential entry into Tamil Nadu politics.
Speaking to DT Next on condition of anonymity, a key office-bearer of the Dhanush Narpani Iyakkam denied any links with other political parties. “Even if there were any political association, we would not be foolish enough to openly use another party’s election symbol,” the functionary said, dismissing suggestions that the lamps indicated an understanding with the BJP.
The meeting, held at a private college in Semmancheri, was organised as part of efforts to strengthen the organisation’s statewide network. Though scheduled to begin at 11 am, the event commenced only around 3.30 pm, leaving several attendees who had arrived as early as 9 am waiting for hours to meet the actor.
Estimates of the turnout ranged from 3,000 to more than 5,000 women from across Tamil Nadu. Dhanush, dressed in a white shirt and veshti, posed for photographs with the functionaries and distributed silver Kamakshi lamps.
The actor’s address lasted barely a few minutes, falling short of expectations among supporters who had anticipated a more substantive interaction after the prolonged wait. According to attendees, he expressed happiness at meeting them, extended Deepavali wishes, advised them to study well and urged them to return home safely. He also reportedly sang a song.
The meeting comes amid a wider organisational restructuring, with Dhanush’s fan clubs being consolidated under the Narpani Iyakkam and new functionaries reportedly appointed across the State. Dhanush Narpani Iyakkam’s All India president Subramaniya Siva had announced the transition and unveiled its logo at a recent meeting in Coimbatore.
Dhanush’s organisational activities have fuelled speculation about a possible political entry, but he has made no formal announcement on launching a party or contesting elections.