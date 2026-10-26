Emblem or sign? Lotus on silver lamps sparks political buzz around Dhanush’s political ambitions

The clarification came amid speculation that Dhanush could launch a political party named ‘Tamilaga Ezhuchi Kazhagam’ and allegations by Congress and other political critics that the BJP could be seeking to leverage his potential entry into Tamil Nadu politics.

Speaking to DT Next on condition of anonymity, a key office-bearer of the Dhanush Narpani Iyakkam denied any links with other political parties. “Even if there were any political association, we would not be foolish enough to openly use another party’s election symbol,” the functionary said, dismissing suggestions that the lamps indicated an understanding with the BJP.

The meeting, held at a private college in Semmancheri, was organised as part of efforts to strengthen the organisation’s statewide network. Though scheduled to begin at 11 am, the event commenced only around 3.30 pm, leaving several attendees who had arrived as early as 9 am waiting for hours to meet the actor.