Actor Ajith Kumar to skip Governor Ravi's felicitation ceremony for TN Padma awardees

CHENNAI: Actor Ajith Kumar, who was recently honoured with the Padma Bhushan, will be unable to attend the felicitation ceremony hosted by Governor RN Ravi for Tamil Nadu Padma awardees on Saturday.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, his manager, Suresh Chandra, stated that Ajith Kumar is out of town and will be unable to participate in the ceremony.

The actor, currently enjoying the success of his recent film VidaaMuyarchi, was chosen for the Padma Bhushan among the 139 Padma awardees announced on January 25.

At the beginning of 2025, Ajith Kumar also made headlines beyond his film career, as his racing team Ajith Kumar Racing, secured a podium finish in the 992 category at the prestigious Dubai 24H endurance race.

He is now awaiting the release of his next film, Good Bad Ugly, which is slated for release on April 10. Helmed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film features Trisha as the female lead, alongside Prasanna, Arjun Das, and Yogi Babu in prominent roles.

