VidaaMuyarchi review : Ajith and co succeed in an author-backed film

Cast: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regena Cassandrra, Aarav, Nikhil Nair, and Dasarathi

Director: Magizh Thirumeni

Music: Anirudh Ravichander

Rating: 3/5

Ajith's VidaaMuyarchi has finally hit the screens and it was nothing short of a festival day across Tamil Nadu. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Lyca, the film raised anticipation ever since its announcement with a strong cast and crew. The film also marks Ajith's return to the big screen a little more than two years after Thunivu and his fifth film with Trisha Krishnan. With so much to offer, does VidaaMuyarchi deliver?

The film grabs our attention from the first frame as there is no mass hero introduction. We are introduced to Arjun (Ajith), opening his car trunk as his wife Kayal (Trisha Krishnan) joins him. This was enough for us to assure that we are not in for a mass commercial film. Arjun and Kayal are going through separation and are making their final road trip from Baku to Tbilisi where Kayal's parents reside.

As their journey begins, we are being shown how Arjun and Kayal met and their love story while the present is troubled. Vintage Ajith and Trisha on screen, make it nostalgic and it is nothing short of magic. The drive from Baku to Tbilisi too take unexpected turns just like their lives after the couple meets Rakshith (Arjun) and Deepika (Regena Cassandrra) in a petrol station, who are into logistics business. But Arjun and Kayal are constantly being tailed by Michael (Arav) and his gang members. The film is loosely inspired from Breakdown (1997) but director Magizh Thirumeni has given a fresh treatment by introducing new characters and has catered it to native style.

As the interval nears, VidaaMuyarchi gets intriguing as Arjun learns that it is one gang that has been messing with him in the petrol station leading him to the cafe. While Ajith, as a common man impresses, Regena steals the show with her performance in the interval block.

The second half of the film starts with the right pace but VidaaMuyarchi, just like Arjun's journey, hits a roadblock and slows down. With limited characters, and milieus, the movie starts wearing us down. It is the visuals, music, and the performances that make us sit through until Magizh gets things right before the climax. With its twists and turns, VidaaMuyarchi ends on a high note.

Om Prakash's visuals of the arid terrains of Azerbaijan, especially the fight inside an SUV were highly impressive. Anirudh has delivered a relevant music that is inclusive of the terrain and the storyline. Magizh Thirumeni has proved that having a strong content is half the job done, irrespective of the star cast. However, Ajith shoulders the film predominantly with his performance, that is almost as intense as Yennai Arindhaal's Sathyadev with Trisha casting a spell on us with her charm.

But just as Magizh told us in an interview, Regena as a performer stands out with many expressions for one dialogue and so does Arjun Sarja who has played an antagonist but has provided a new dimension to it. There are whistle-worthy moments as well in the film. With several positive takeaways, VidaaMuyarchi will be a good watch for the audience this weekend.