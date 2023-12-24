Act swiftly to prevent health issues in flood affected southern dists: EPS

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday demanded the Tamil Nadu government to expedite the rescue operation and relief measures to the people in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari districts, which witnessed an unprecedented rainfall, and enhance the relief assistance from Rs 6,000 to Rs 15,000. He also demanded the government to remove the carcasses of the livestocks, which washed away and drowned in the flood triggered by the heavy downpour in the four southern districts, to prevent spread of communicable diseases.



Salt pans along the sea were totally destroyed in the flood, while fertilizers and paddy and rice bags stocked in shops were damaged in the flood. The government officials, from taluk office to police stations, were marooned in the flood, said Palaniswami in a statement.

Weighing the damage caused by the natural calamity, Palaniswami said that rainwater has not receded even after seven days of the torrential rainfall. The situation was worse in Thoothukudi district and the carcasses of livestock were found floating on the stagnated rainwater in the district, posing serious health issues to the people, he said and demanded the government to take appropriate measures without any delay to remove the piled up garbage and carcasses of livestock at the earliest and organise health camps in these districts.

AIADMK leaders pay tribute to party founder MGR, social reformist EVR:

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and senior leaders of the party on Sunday paid floral tribute to party founder and former chief minister M G Ramachandran at his memorial to mark his 36th death anniversary. Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam along with his supporters have also paid their tribute at MGR memorial.

Party presidium chairman A Tamilmagan Hussain, senior leaders Dindugal C Srinivasan and several other former ministers accompanied Palaniswami, who were clad in black shirt, paid their tribute. A large number of party functionaries gathered at the memorial to pay their tribute to the party founder.

Later in the day, AIADMK leader and former minister D Jayakumar paid tribute to the statue of social reformist E V Ramasamy, popularly known as Thanthai Periyar, opposite the government estate to mark the 50th memorial day.